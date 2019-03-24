Clarice Mashburn Little

1930-2019

Mrs. Clarice Mashburn Little died peacefully on March 19, 2019 in Houston, TX at the age of 88.

Clarice is survived by her husband Clifton W. Little, Jr.; son Rusty Little and his wife Tabitha Little of Cypress, TX; daughter Carroll Little and her partner Lance Odom of Houston, TX; grandson Preston Dane Simmers of Houston, TX; grandson Tristan Dillon Simmers of Waller, TX; sister-in-law Martha Mashburn of Vicksburg, MS; nephews Bill Mashburn, Harold Mashburn, Andy Mashburn, Gene Mashburn and Al Mashburn; niece Francis Mashburn. She is preceded in death by her father Harvey J. Mashburn; her mother Clarice C. Mashburn; her brothers Harvey J. Mashburn, Jr. and Frank A. Mashburn; nephew Jack Mashburn and previous daughter-in-law Suzanne Little.

Clarice was born August 15, 1930 in Utica, MS. She graduated from Hinds Country Junior College and the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. While attending Ole Miss, Clarice was a proud member of Delta Gamma Sorority. After graduation Clarice taught elementary school in both Mississippi and Texas. After moving to Texas, she met and married her husband of sixty-one years Clif Little. Her life's proudest accomplishment was the rearing of her son and daughter.

Clarice was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church for over forty years where she taught Sunday School, was active in various administrative functions, and was presented an Honorary Life Membership by the Women of the Church.

A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church, 10221 Ella Lee Lane, Houston, TX 77042 on Friday March 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM.