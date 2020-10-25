Clarissa Martin Metzger
1916-2020
Clarissa Martin Metzger, born September 15, 1916, died October 22, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, Herbert Asher Metzger. Survived by daughters Cris Dowdy (Bill) and Kazie Metzger (John Harvey). Grand daughters Laurie Pierce, Kitty Harvey, and Alex Harvey. Grand son Jay Rogers. Great grandsons James and Robert Pierce.
She was a LSU graduate, a member of Holy Spirit for over 50 years, and she taught school for 37 years.
Memorials may be directed to the Endowment Fund of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit or the charity of one's choice
. Final arrangements are pending.