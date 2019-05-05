Home

Burial
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Houston National Cemetery
10410 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX
View Map
Clark Jones Obituary
Clark Jones Obituary
Clark Charles Jones
1954-2019
Clark Charles Jones of Latrobe, PA passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 in his home in Katy, TX, after a battle with cancer. He was 65 years of age. Clark was the son of the deceased Charles E. Jones and Elizabeth A. (Skelly) Jones of Latrobe, PA. Clark was a veteran and had served in the U.S. Air Force. He later graduated from Gannon University. Clark worked as a Physician's Assistant and had retired from the Veterans Administration. He previously worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons and Behar County Jail in San Antonio. He was preceded in death by his younger brother Michael Jones. Clark is survived by his wife Henrietta, sister Rebecca Jones Pruitt and husband Glenn Pruitt, brothers Mark Jones and Brian Jones, and nieces Christina and Bethany and nephew, Jonathan.
Burial services will be conducted on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 5, 2019
