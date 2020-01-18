|
Claud Burnett
1930-2020
Funeral services for Claud Cleveland Burnett, Jr., 89, of Porter, will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Rosewood Funeral Home North, 22271 HWY 59 North, Porter, Texas, with Mark Thrift officiating. Interment will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park in Porter. Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Friday, January 17, 2019 at Rosewood Funeral Home.
Survivors include his daughter Sandra Cravey and husband Mike of Tomball, TX; son Robert Burnett and wife Kay of Splendora, TX; daughter Susan Knowlton and husband Herb of Spring, TX; and daughter Martha Morgan and husband Dan of Seattle, WA. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, May Burnett and one brother and three sisters.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 18, 2020