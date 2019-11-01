Home

O.W. WILEY MORTUARY - HOUSTON
1290 Pinemont Dr.
Houston, TX 77018
(713) 681-7475
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
World Changers Church Houston
7934 Hwy 6 N
Houston, TX
Claude Merriweather


1951 - 2019
Claude Merriweather Obituary
Claude Ray
Merriweather
1951-2019
Claude Merriweather was born on July 25, 1951 in Luling, TX. He passed away on October 27, 2019.
He is survived by his two daughters, Bridget Merriweather (Smalley) and Michelle Merriweather, 3 grandchildren Cameron Smalley, Bria Smalley and Reagan Joy Lewis, 1 granddaughter in love, April Slaven and 1 great grandson, Zachariah Smalley, 2 great grandchildren in love (April), Malachi Ballard and Cattleya Ballard and his brothers Leo Merriweather and Earl Merriweather as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service in his honor on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at World Changers Church Houston, 7934 Hwy 6 N, Houston, TX 77095, with a repass immediately following the service.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2019
