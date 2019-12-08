|
Claude Sellars
1931-2019
Claude Alexander Sellars, Jr., was born in Houston on October 17, 1931, during the Great Depression, to proud parents Claude Alexander Sellars and Doris Lee Bolton Sellars. He passed peacefully on December 1, 2019. As an only child, Claude grew up near family friends in Houston's Lindale Park where he helped a neighbor raise chickens, which is why, for decades after, he refused to eat the bird. Claude and his best friend, Gordon, were known for making much mischief around the neighborhood. Over the years, Claude's interests evolved from exploding rockets and model airplanes with Gordon, to building model trains and elaborate train sets and scenery. His love for trains never waned as he built a track, some outdoors and room sized, in nearly every home in which he lived, including in his last condo. After graduating from Reagan High School, Claude attended and graduated from Rice Institute, now Rice University, getting there daily by city bus. After graduation, Claude began his 33-year engineering career at Shell Oil Company, during which time he experienced varied assignments and resulting in family relocations to New Orleans, Oklahoma City, and Denver, before returning to Houston in 1969. At Shell, Claude was proud to be known as a trouble shooter and problem solver, skills he also applied in life. After retiring from Shell, Claude moved to Albuquerque where he was introduced to the beauty of the New Mexico desert and the world of art and architecture. We will remember Claude for his love of esoteric research and of projects, such as, building a wooden New England Cat Boat in the garage and acting as a general contractor for two modern architecture homes he and his beloved Bonnie Sue designed and built together. We also will remember Claude for his sweet tooth - he was particularly fond of Blue Bell ice cream and of his self-inspired banana pudding recipe. Last, while Claude was not a doting father or grandfather, he was extremely proud of his four children and of their independence. He said that they could not be more different in so many ways yet all be equally successful in developing four self-supporting and contributing lifestyles and families. Claude is survived by four children and their spouses, Sherrill Hebert (David), Candace Tidmore, Lyska Culpepper (Jeff), and Jon Sellars; six grandchildren and their spouses, Heather Caram (Dustin), Erica Tidmore, Meredith "Olive" Morrison, Embry Morrison, Jenna Sellars, and Annabelle Sellars; two great grandchildren, Ellery Caram and Brenna Caram; and, his devoted cat, Phoebe, and sweet dog, Mark. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, any desired donations can be made in Claude's name to Bay Area Animal Rescue.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019