Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
(281) 443-0063
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:45 PM
Houston National Cemetery
1944 - 2019
Claude Wilson Obituary
Claude "Bubba"
Wilson
1944-2019
On August 29, 1944, Claude Wilson, Sr., was the third child born to the late Edward and Corinne (Patterson) Wilson in San Antonio, TX. He had a quick wit and keen sense of humor. Funeral services will be held 11:00am Monday, December 9, 2019 at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Houston National Cemetery with military honors at 12:45pm. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home from 2:00pm until 5:00pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 7, 2019
