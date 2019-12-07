|
|
Claude "Bubba"
Wilson
1944-2019
On August 29, 1944, Claude Wilson, Sr., was the third child born to the late Edward and Corinne (Patterson) Wilson in San Antonio, TX. He had a quick wit and keen sense of humor. Funeral services will be held 11:00am Monday, December 9, 2019 at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Houston National Cemetery with military honors at 12:45pm. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home from 2:00pm until 5:00pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 7, 2019