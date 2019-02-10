Claudia D. Gentry

1946-2019

Claudia Denise Gentry went to be with her Lord Jesus on February 3rd, 2019. She left our world after a courageous two-year battle with breast cancer. Born in Galveston, Texas on the 5th of June 1946, Claudia was raised in Fort Worth, Texas attending Paschal High School and graduating from Tarleton State University with a degree in English Literature. She is preceded in death by her parents Henry George White Sr., Clifford Pearson White and her daughter Lori Leann Gentry. Surviving members include Claudia's loving husband of 49 years Thomas Paschal Gentry Sr.; son, Thomas Paschal Gentry Jr. and wife Jennifer Lynn Gentry; son, Robert Henry Gentry; siblings, Ronald Eugene White; Henry George White Jr.; Lillian Diana White and her beloved grandchildren; Lauren Leann Gentry, Charles Hudson Gentry, Haley Lynn Gentry and Grace Suzanne Gentry.

Claudia worked as a middle school teacher for 35 years, first at St. Augustine Catholic School teaching English and coaching volleyball, basketball and softball. She spent the last 30 years teaching middle school in the Pearland Independent School District, where she was also actively involved in the drama program. Post retirement she worked as a volunteer at the Southeast Area Ministries Food Pantry for 13 years assisting families in need. She was recognized as many things throughout her life, exceptional wife, mother and grandmother, mother figure to countless others, teacher, coach, volunteer, caregiver and friend. She exemplified a unique and true gift of service and loving care for her husband, family and others.

Truly this scripture verse describes her:

Proverbs 31: 25-29

Strength and dignity are her clothing,

And she smiles at the future.

She opens her mouth in wisdom,

And the teaching of kindness is on her tongue.

She looks well to the ways of her household,

And does not eat the bread of idleness.

Her children rise up and bless her;

Her husband also, and he praises her, saying:

"Many daughters have done nobly,

But you excel them all."

The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the Doctors and staff who professionally and effectively served her at Texas Oncology, Friendship Haven and Hospice Plus. A special place in our hearts is reserved for Amanda Donaldson, who lovingly assisted Claudia and was by our side as a sister throughout. Thank you for your strength, compassion, kindness and the love you have shown our family. We would also like to thank Claudia's friends whom she loved so dearly and were constantly by her side caring for her.

Memorial Services will be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, the 15th of February, 2019 at CrossRoads United Methodist Church, 10030 Scarsdale Blvd, Houston TX 77089.

We ask for those who feel like they would like to give, please go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org to donate online in memory of Claudia.