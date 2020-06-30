Claudia Mikosh
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Claudia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claudia W. Mikosh
1939-2020
Claudia Wimberly Mikosh, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and cousin, peacefully transitioned from this life in the arms of her loving husband, Martin W Mikosh, in the early hours of the morning June 27,, 2020. She was the first of three adopted daughters of Irene and Vernon Wimberly of Houston, Texas.
Claudia loved music and sang for many years in her church choir. She trained as a pianist, taught piano and dreamed of becoming a concert pianist. She met her husband of 62 years on a New Year's Eve blind date and soon immersed herself in creating a family and caring for her children and husband.
Claudia was a very caring and charitable woman. During the course of their marriage she engaged her husband, Martin, into donating generously to causes that affected their family but also worldwide disasters as they occurred. She also eagerly assisted fellow parishioners, co-workers, friends and family members with whatever their needs were.
Claudia is survived by her devoted husband and soulmate, Martin Mikosh; daughter Lisa Mikosh; son Todd Mikosh, his wife Stacy Mikosh, and daughter-in-law Lori Mikosh. She leaves behind grandchildren, Michael, Rachel, Joshua, Cody, Skylar, Anya and Ian Mikosh and a great-granddaughter, Vanessa Mikosh.
She will be reunited with her son Damon Mikosh, parents Vernon and Irene Wimberly, mother and father-in-law Katherine and Martin Mikosh in God's presence.
A visitation and rosary for Claudia will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 starting at 10:00 AM at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church, 13350 Ashford Point Drive, Houston, TX 77082. A funeral mass will occur Wednesday, July 1, 2020 to start following the rosary. A committal service will occur Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, 13001 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialoaksfunerals.com for the Mikosh family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Rosary
10:00 AM
St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Funeral Mass
St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Committal
12:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
2814972210
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved