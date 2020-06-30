Claudia W. Mikosh
1939-2020
Claudia Wimberly Mikosh, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and cousin, peacefully transitioned from this life in the arms of her loving husband, Martin W Mikosh, in the early hours of the morning June 27,, 2020. She was the first of three adopted daughters of Irene and Vernon Wimberly of Houston, Texas.
Claudia loved music and sang for many years in her church choir. She trained as a pianist, taught piano and dreamed of becoming a concert pianist. She met her husband of 62 years on a New Year's Eve blind date and soon immersed herself in creating a family and caring for her children and husband.
Claudia was a very caring and charitable woman. During the course of their marriage she engaged her husband, Martin, into donating generously to causes that affected their family but also worldwide disasters as they occurred. She also eagerly assisted fellow parishioners, co-workers, friends and family members with whatever their needs were.
Claudia is survived by her devoted husband and soulmate, Martin Mikosh; daughter Lisa Mikosh; son Todd Mikosh, his wife Stacy Mikosh, and daughter-in-law Lori Mikosh. She leaves behind grandchildren, Michael, Rachel, Joshua, Cody, Skylar, Anya and Ian Mikosh and a great-granddaughter, Vanessa Mikosh.
She will be reunited with her son Damon Mikosh, parents Vernon and Irene Wimberly, mother and father-in-law Katherine and Martin Mikosh in God's presence.
A visitation and rosary for Claudia will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 starting at 10:00 AM at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church, 13350 Ashford Point Drive, Houston, TX 77082. A funeral mass will occur Wednesday, July 1, 2020 to start following the rosary. A committal service will occur Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, 13001 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialoaksfunerals.com for the Mikosh family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 30, 2020.