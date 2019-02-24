Claudia Nell Imwalle/

Gish/Crager/Zacharias

1935-2019

Claudia Nell Imwalle/Gish/Crager/Zacharias, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Right before she died, she made a delicious chocolate cake that she ate for breakfast and lunch! Claudia was a brilliant thinker, a gifted teacher, and a lifelong learner. She earned her B.A. in English from the University of California/Berkley and her M.A. and Ed. D. from the University of Houston. She proudly practiced psychology as Dr. Claudia Gish in Houston over 30 years, mostly officing in The Jung Center. She was a strong woman who was a groundbreaker and a wise counselor, full of curiosity and a deep love for her family.

Claudia was born in King City, California and was raised in Pacific Grove, Monterey, Vallejo, and Ukiah. She and her first husband, Dr. Theodore Gish, moved from Ann Arbor, Michigan to Houston, Texas because it was much warmer. She went on to raise two children with Ted – Geoffrey and Sarah Gish. In her retirement she loved to travel, cook, watch movies on the big screen, read books, and enjoy her beautiful home in Southampton, where she died.

She is survived by her daughter Sarah Gish and husband Stuart Buchanan, their children Alexander and Matthew; her sister Carol Imwalle and husband Randy Berlin, and Carol's children Gwendolyn and Katie and their families; and her husband Keith Zacharias, from whom she was separated at the time of her death.

There will be a funeral service at Bradshaw Carter Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 27 at 11am, which will be preceded by mingling at 10am and followed by a light lunch at noon.

Donations in Claudia's honor may be made at JungHouston.org/donatebeta. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019