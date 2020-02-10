|
Claudine Julliot
Autret
1927-2020
Claudine Julliot Autret born Oct 11, 1927, in Ludwigshafen, Germany and raised in Paris, France, passed on Feb. 5, 2020, in Richmond, TX. She immigrated to NY, NY. in 1945, where she was a secretary for Air France. She moved to Houston in 1969, and worked at Rice University, and oil related industries. She resided in South Houston from 1969 - 2015. Claudine will be fondly remembered by friends around the world.
Please make contributions to the in Claudine's memory.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2020