Clay Bean


1955 - 2020
Clay Bean Obituary
Clay Arnold Bean
1955-2019
Clay Arnold Bean, 63, of Leander, Texas, passed away in his home from heart failure on December 6th, 2019.
Clay was the son of Sue Ragsdale Bean and Alan Lavern Bean. He was born on December 18, 1955 in Pensacola, Florida. The proud son of a Naval Aviator, Clay lived in Jacksonville, FL and Patuxent River, MD before his father was selected as an Astronaut, and the family settled down in Houston. A graduate of Clear Creek High School, Clay earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Texas in 1977. He met his wife, Carmen Rojas and her daughter, Joyce in Plano, Texas. A year later they moved to Austin, where they welcomed four more children into their home. Clay was a stay-at-home father. His children remember him as a kind and loving dad who delighted in hearing about his children's lives.
Clay's Grandad and Granny Ragsdale were a big part of his life. He spent a great deal of time with them as a boy and young man. Clay had a passion for the outdoors, surfing, scuba-diving, motorcycle riding, fast cars, and Mexican food. Clay was a mischievous spirit who will be missed.
He is survived by his wife Carmen Rojas, and children Joyce Rojas, Rose Bean, Angela Bean, Ian Bean, and Theodora Bean, of Austin, his mother, Sue Ragsdale Bean and sister, Amy Sue Bean of Boerne. Clay was preceded in death by father, Alan Laverne Bean.
A private family service will be held in the coming months.
Arrangements made through, Weed-Corley- Fish Funeral Home, 1200 S. Bagdad Rd., Leander, Texas 78641.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020
