Services Neptune Society - Austin 911 W Anderson Ln Suite 111 Austin , TX 78757 (512) 323-0122 For more information about Clayton Cooke Resources More Obituaries for Clayton Cooke Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clayton Cooke

1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers Clayton Lee Cooke

1937-2019

Our hearts are heavy as we announce the passing of Clayton Lee Cooke who flew on angel's wings to heaven on March 14, 2019 at home with Connie, his loving wife of forty-five years, by his side. Clayton was born in Beaumont, Texas on October 15, 1937 to Dorothy Evans Cooke and William F. Cooke, Jr. He moved with his parents to Houston when he was six years old and an extraordinary life unfolded.

After graduating from Lamar High School in Houston, and attending New York University, he graduated from Texas Tech University with a BBA in Finance and pledged Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He proudly served in the Texas Air National Guard for six years and was especially proud of his ancestral lineage to Admiral "Savvy" Cooke, Clare Booth Luce, and Lieutenant John Bleecker Cooke for whose family Bleecker St. in New York City was named.

Clayton began his professional career as an insurance broker in 1960 working with New York Life, State Mutual, and Massachusetts Mutual before branching out on his own as an independent broker for many top companies. He held the designations of Chartered Life Underwriter, Certified Insurance Counselor, Certified Senior Advisor, and Chartered Benefits Consultant. He was active in insurance, financial planning, real estate, investments and banking in the Houston area until 2013 when he moved to Lake Travis in Austin to play golf and enjoy a leisure lifestyle, even though he continued to service his valued clients. He was an associate with a Registered Investment Advisor, a member of the Society of Financial Professionals, Houston Association of Life Underwriters, a life member of the Million Dollar Round Table, the Houstonian Club, a charter member of Westside Tennis and Fitness Club, and a member of the Memorial Drive United Methodist Church.

Clayton was a past president of the Texas Tech Red Raider Club, Texas Tech Ex-Students Association, Sage Square Townhouse Association, the Post Oak Club, and the Exchange Club of Greenway Plaza. He was a founding board member of Lone Star Bank, former board member of Acco Oil & Gas Co., Houston Bank & Trust, Sterling Bank – Business Advisory Board, Warranty Underwriters Insurance Company, Houston's Council on Recovery, Point Venture Property Owners Association on Lake Travis, Point Venture Townhouse Association, and Lakeside Country Club Tennis Committee for 15 years. He was a former member of the Texas Leaders Round Table, Top of the Table, Big Brothers of Houston, The Houston Club, the International Committee of RodeoHouston, an alumni member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and a member of Lakeside Country Club for 25 years where he and his doubles partner, Jack Creel, won eight club doubles tennis championships as well as gaining a state ranking in men's doubles.

Clayton and his wife were honored at the 2007 Cancer League Luncheon and received the Alkek Ambassadors Award. They were also honored at the 1999 Cancer League Luncheon as Pacesetters of the Year and chaired the 2008 Houston Humane Society Gala, the 1999 Council on Recovery Luncheon, the 2006 Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Gala, and were honorary chairmen at the 2009 Houston Humane Society Gala.

Nothing was more important to Clayton than his family and friends. He cherished many long friendships and his three sons were his pride and joy. He could light up a room just by walking into it with a smile that turned someone's bad day into a party. He never met a stranger and there was never a more loving, positive, considerate and fun-loving man on earth. He was always happy and totally enjoyed his life. His passion for his Texas Tech Red Raiders was legendary as was his love of being on the water in his beloved ocean racer Splashdance going 80 miles an hour down Lake Travis. He loved playing bridge, chess, golf, tennis, and most any sport that involved a ball. He was always telling stories of his college days and told Connie on their forty-fifth wedding anniversary that she hadn't yet heard all of them. He and Connie loved traveling the world together and had been to over sixty countries. Their love story is one for the ages. Clayton always wanted to see what was just over that next hill and Connie was always by his side.

He was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Connie Reeves Cooke, his son William Forester Cooke, Jr., son Corbin Evans Cooke and wife, Eleanor, son Cameron Thomas Cooke, grandchildren Ashton Cooke and wife Aimee, Kathleen Cooke Crook and husband, Matt, Caroline Cooke and Dylan Lorenz, Chloe Cooke, Corbin Dyson Cooke, Ava Cooke, sister Jeanne Cooke Simpson and husband Pat, nieces Kelli Simpson Kelly and husband Rob, Brooke Simpson Langdon and husband John, brother-in-law Gary Reeves and wife Jacqueline, nephew Zachary Reeves, six great nieces and nephews, four great-grandchildren and his two adored Chihuahuas, Popi and Bella.

It was Clayton's wish to have several of his dearest and lifelong friends mentioned as honorary pallbearers…Dane Grant, Carew Bean, Jack Creel, Dr. Norman Berkman, Tom Johnson, the late Sid Seligmann, and the late Harold A. Lott.

Clayton did not wish to have a funeral, but a celebration of his life. A private memorial service will be held in the near future at his home on Lake Travis overlooking the water after cremation. Anyone wishing to make a remembrance is asked to make a donation to the Houston Humane Society.

Till we meet again, my love… Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Clayton Cooke Photo Sorry to hear about Clayton. <br />This will bring you comfort. Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries