|
|
Clela Yvonne Gill
1937-2019
Clela Yvonne Gill, 81, died February 7, 2019 at Brookdale-Pearland. She is preceded in death by lifemate Patricia Turner and parents Clela and Vernon Eaves. She is survived by many loving friends and fellow church members.
Born October 7, 1937 in Houston, she received her Bachelor and Master in Education from the University of Houston. Yvonne retired as an elementary school principal at Spring Branch ISD after some 30 years as an educator.
Friends will remember her fun-loving spirit as well as her kindness and generosity. She loved shopping and travelling.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 19 at 10:30 AM at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Friendswood, where Yvonne was a member. Those who wish may send memorials to Good Shepherd Church or .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019