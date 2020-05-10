Clemens Friedrich Lungwitz1929-2020Clemens Friedrich Lungwitz (Clem) passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Clem was born in Houston, Texas, on September 20, 1929 to German immigrant parents Alfred and Hedwig Lungwitz. He graduated from Jeff Davis High School and attended the University of Texas School of Pharmacy, graduating in 1952. Clem started his career with Walgreen's Pharmacy in Houston. He left to go into the service during the Korean War, where he was stationed at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas. While there, he worked for Hartman's Pharmacy in Temple, Texas, where he met his wife Elaine. They were married on August 10, 1957 in Belton, Texas, Elaine's home town.Clem and Elaine moved to Houston in 1957 where he worked for Hays Pharmacy and then went on to own Pinewood Pharmacy in the north Houston area. In 1977, Clem purchased Wilson's Pharmacy in Tomball, Texas. He loved the small-town atmosphere and especially his customers and employees, many of whom became life-long friends. After 10 years, he sold his pharmacy and helped to open Walmart store #1409 (Westview), where he was the head pharmacist for 22 years until his retirement at the age of 81, summing up his 58-year career as a pharmacist.Clem was a man of many talents. He was the fiddle player in a band, The Longhorn Playboys, during his college years at UT. He also played the guitar, mandolin, and harmonica, and he enjoyed playing at many family and friend gatherings throughout the years. In his later years, Clem began to write poetry and has written many wonderful poems about life and family. He and Elaine also enjoyed their time in Rocksprings, Texas, at the cabin they built along with their son Kevin and daughter-in-law Jeana. Although Clem was from the city, he was always a country boy at heart, and at Rocksprings he loved to drive his truck, walk through his land, watch the birds, and sit on the front porch to enjoy time with his family.He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Alfred. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Elaine, and his children Keith (Dinora), Laurie (Paul), and Kevin (Jeana). He was also a loving Papa to Kyle and Adam Davies and Erin and Claire Lungwitz. He is survived by a brother-in-law, Paul Willson and sister-in-law, Tiny York, as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews. Clem loved life, loved his family, and he had a wonderful sense of humor and a love for music that he passed on to his children. He will be greatly missed.His family would like to thank the staff of Grace Care Center-Cypress for the care they showed Clem during the past five months, and the staff at Memorial Hermann-Memorial City Hospital for their continued care throughout the years. Given the current circumstances, a private family graveside service will be held at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery with Rev. Bob Luton of Fair Haven United Methodist Church presiding. A celebration of Clem's life will be held at a later date.