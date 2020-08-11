Cleo Frank Syzdek
1931-2020
Cleo Frank Syzdek, born March 17, 1931 in Bremond, Texas to Victoria and Louis Syzdek, died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
Cleo Syzdek was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Bernice Bashinski Syzdek; dad, Louis Syzdek; mom, Victoria Syzdek; sister, Christine Slominski and her husband, Anthony "Tony" Slominski; brother, Edward J. Syzdek and his wife, Grace Syzdek; sister, Stella Snider and her husband, Lee J. Snider; sister, Eva Syzdek; and brother, Edmund Syzdek.
He is survived by his children; Terrie Mattern and her husband, Glen, of Houston, Texas; Melisa Janda and her husband, Gary, of Houston, Texas; John Syzdek and his wife, Melissa, of Houston, Texas; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Tad Kresta and his wife, Leta, Aiden Kresta, Grayson Kresta and Addison Kresta all of Houston, Texas, Kristin Kresta of Round Rock, Texas, Priscilla Munoz and her husband, Christopher Hulzar-Munoz, Jadyn Munoz and Ava Munoz of Houston, Texas, Melanie Janda, Pascal Seva, Gwendolyn Janda, and Garrett Janda all of Houston, Texas, Ashlyn Syzdek and Amber Syzdek both of Houston, Texas; as well as lots of nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved him very much.
A viewing and visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a Rosary for the immediate family at 6:30 p.m., Aug. 12, 2020 at Joseph J. Earthman Generations, 234 Westcott Street in Houston, Texas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:45 a.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Assumption Catholic Church, 901 Roselane in Houston, Texas.
The Rite of Committal will immediately follow at Houston National Cemetery.
The Rosary and Mass will both be "livestreamed" and may be attended online as well.
For more information, to leave a condolence for the family, or to attend the Rosary and/or Mass online via livestream, please visit josephjearthman.com
.