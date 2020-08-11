1/1
Cleo Syzdek
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cleo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cleo Frank Syzdek
1931-2020
Cleo Frank Syzdek, born March 17, 1931 in Bremond, Texas to Victoria and Louis Syzdek, died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
Cleo Syzdek was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Bernice Bashinski Syzdek; dad, Louis Syzdek; mom, Victoria Syzdek; sister, Christine Slominski and her husband, Anthony "Tony" Slominski; brother, Edward J. Syzdek and his wife, Grace Syzdek; sister, Stella Snider and her husband, Lee J. Snider; sister, Eva Syzdek; and brother, Edmund Syzdek.
He is survived by his children; Terrie Mattern and her husband, Glen, of Houston, Texas; Melisa Janda and her husband, Gary, of Houston, Texas; John Syzdek and his wife, Melissa, of Houston, Texas; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Tad Kresta and his wife, Leta, Aiden Kresta, Grayson Kresta and Addison Kresta all of Houston, Texas, Kristin Kresta of Round Rock, Texas, Priscilla Munoz and her husband, Christopher Hulzar-Munoz, Jadyn Munoz and Ava Munoz of Houston, Texas, Melanie Janda, Pascal Seva, Gwendolyn Janda, and Garrett Janda all of Houston, Texas, Ashlyn Syzdek and Amber Syzdek both of Houston, Texas; as well as lots of nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved him very much.
A viewing and visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a Rosary for the immediate family at 6:30 p.m., Aug. 12, 2020 at Joseph J. Earthman Generations, 234 Westcott Street in Houston, Texas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:45 a.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Assumption Catholic Church, 901 Roselane in Houston, Texas.
The Rite of Committal will immediately follow at Houston National Cemetery.
The Rosary and Mass will both be "livestreamed" and may be attended online as well.
For more information, to leave a condolence for the family, or to attend the Rosary and/or Mass online via livestream, please visit josephjearthman.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
05:30 PM
Joseph J. Earthman Generations Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Rosary
06:30 PM
Joseph J. Earthman Generations Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:45 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Committal
Houston National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. Earthman Generations Funeral Home
234 Westcott Street
Houston, TX 77007
713.802.0000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph J. Earthman Generations Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 10, 2020
It is with a heavy heart that we send our sincere Sympathies to the family of Mr. Cleo, he was a special member of our family n he will truely be missed especially at Thanksgiving. May u fly high with the Angels to Rest In Peace with Our Lord, until we all meet together in Glory ! Love U.. The Bohack Family
Willie Mae Bohack
Family
August 10, 2020
To the family of Mr. Cleo we sent our deepest sympathy, our hearts are broken to hear of his passing. He will be missed especially at Thanksgiving, We so enjoyed him being with us, he was a family member , who we all loved. May you fly high with the Angels n live in Glory with Our Lord til we meet again in Heaven! RIP Mr. Cleo——-Love The Bohack Family
Willie Mae Bohack
Family
August 10, 2020
John, I am so sorry to see that your Dad has passed away! He was a Good man and I know he will be missed by all of you! My Thoughts and Prayers are with you and all of your family! God Bless you all!
Laura Murski
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved