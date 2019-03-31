Home

Cletus Wark


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cletus Wark Obituary
Cletus Wark
1924-2019
Cletus Wark passed away March 16, 2019 at the age of 95. A Funeral Mass was said at St. Vincent de Paul on March 21, 2019 with burial at the Houston National Cemetery.
He graduated from St. Thomas High School and served four years in the US Army Air Corp during WWII in the Pacific Theater. Cletus attended the University of Houston and was also a member of the VFW, Post 5619. He was a charter member of KC Council 3910 and a founding member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish.
Cletus is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty; their children, James, Mike, Polly, Tim, Pat Wark and Becky Seale, (and spouses); nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and sister, Nettie Gordon.
Memorials may be sent to St. Vincent de Paul, 6800 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77025 or the . Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019
