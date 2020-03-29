Home

Claire Brothers Funeral Home
Cliff King


1935 - 2020
Cliff King Obituary
Cliff King
1935-2020
A TRIBUTE TO
CLIFF E. KING
Cliff King died on March 26, 2020.
He never held public office, never a celebrity on TV and never owned a great business, yet hundreds of people he ministered to made expressions of love and appreciation for his life and contribution to their Christian walk.
Cliff served church families as Minister of Music for over half a century, so he had a noble and praiseworthy career.
He was uncomplicated, had no pretense, and no thought of self aggrandizement. He was a people person who loved to laugh and never took himself seriously. He was the stuff saints are made of.
In view of current pandemic challenges limiting social interaction, all are asked to share their expressions at Claire Brothers Funeral Home website.
clairebrothersfuneral,com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020
