Clifford Brake
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifford M. Brake Jr.
1957-2020
Clifford M. Brake Jr. age 63, passed of natural causes the evening of April 28th at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Born in Casper Wyoming, February 25, 1957, to Irene G. Brake and Clifford M. Brake Sr. both deceased. Cliff is survived by Sharon, his wife of 32 years who was his love and fishing buddy, his daughter Michelle (Geoff) Kane, grandchildren Nicholas, Andrew, Megan, and Christina, and numerous beloved friends. Mr. Brake served in the Navy then received a Bachelor's in Engineering which he used to create his own business as a QAQC expert in the oil business. Cliff enjoyed fishing and golfing which we hope he is doing to his heart's content. Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend was taken from us unexpectedly and far too soon, he will be missed more than words can express. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, 865-397-2711 www.farrarfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farrar Funeral Home
162 East Meeting Street
Dandridge, TN 37725
(865) 397-2711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
2 entries
So sorry for your loss, praying for the family.
Annie Scott
Friend
I am so very sorry Aunt Sharon. We will be saying prayers for you and your family.
Karen Ramos
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved