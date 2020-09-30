Clifford Frank Herseim

1950-2020

Clifford Frank Herseim, loving husband of 48 years to his wife, Janet, proud father of three, and beloved Grandpa to his six grandchildren, passed away on September 28, 2020 at age 70.

Cliff was born May 26, 1950 in Great Falls, Montana. He and Janet graduated Class of 1968 at Great Falls High School and both attended Montana State University. With his degree in Civil Engineering, Cliff began a 40-year career in the oil and gas industry that included stops in Casper, Wyoming; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Newark and Wilmington, Delaware; Calgary, Canada; and several different postings in the Houston area. While working full time, he took night classes at Louisiana State University, earning an M.B.A. and developing a lifelong love of LSU football.

Cliff's greatest joy was spending time with loved ones. As a steady arrival of grandkids expanded the family, Cliff delighted in planning and executing ever more creative family Christmas celebrations. He designed and hand-built an elaborate Lionel train layout, including bunks in the shape of box cars for grandkids to sleep in.

Cliff was an avid reader and lifelong learner. In later years, he became very involved in the local astronomy community, organizing astronomy outreach programs, volunteering with North Houston Astronomy Club, and attending star parties in West Texas with his several telescopes. Cliff also spent many hours teaching himself about financial planning and never wasted an opportunity to share a bit of money wisdom with his children or grandkids.

In retirement, Cliff and Janet traveled countless miles in their RV to all corners of the United States, always reserving plenty of time to spend at family cabins in Montana, where they organized annual summer family reunions. Cliff was also an avid soccer fan, traveling to Germany for the 2006 World Cup, to Canada for the 2015 Women's World Cup, and to many other high school, college, and professional matches across the country.

Cliff's passion for life, his enthusiasm for learning and sharing his discoveries, his steady demeanor and nonjudgmental wisdom, and his unwavering reliability were gifts that we will all profoundly miss.

Cliff is survived by his mother, Barbara Meek, of Great Falls, Montana; loving wife, Janet, of Montgomery, Texas; daughter Allyson Mangum and her husband Brian, of Austin; son Richard Herseim and his wife Joanne, of Shenzhen, China; daughter Jennifer Herseim and her partner Adam Fuller of Atlanta; grandchildren Isabel Mangum, Lucas Herseim, Logan Mangum, Ethan Herseim, and Everly Mangum; brother, Gene "Mike" Meek, and his wife Vicki, of Shelby, Montana; and sister, Cathy Covert, and her husband Dave, of Great Falls, Montana. Cliff's granddaughter Vivian Mangum, and father, Gene Meek, preceded him in death.

A family vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Klein Funeral Home in Magnolia. Funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 2 at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in The Woodlands. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 3 at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Memorial Park in Austin. There will be a celebration of Cliff's life next summer in Montana.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SUCD Foundation and the Autism Society of Texas.



