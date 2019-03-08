Clifton "Cliff" Henry Aldrich

1940-2019

Colonel Clifton Henry Aldrich, US Army (Ret), passed away 2 March, 2019. He was born 18 April, 1940 to Clifton and Ellen (McGettrick) Aldrich in Springfield, Massachusetts. He is survived by his wife Frances (Nulty), his children, Sheila Dauth (husband Michael), Patrick (wife Stacey) and Kevin (wife Dottie), grandchildren Brendan and Caleigh Dauth, David and Tiffany Payant. He is also survived by his siblings Patricia Lanning, Elizabeth Bell, Edward Aldrich and Ellen Reynolds as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Cliff entered the United States Army in December 1961 from East Longmeadow, MA. After a tour in Korea, he attended Artillery Officer Candidate School (OCS) in Ft. Sill, OK and commissioned a Military Intelligence Officer in February 1965. He served in the Dominican Republic and Vietnam. He received his Bachelor's degree from University of Massachusetts-Amherst and a Master's degree in Public Administration from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. He attended the Command and General Staff College in Ft. Leavenworth, KS and the US Army War College in Carlisle, PA.

Other assignments included G2 3d Armored Division, Executive Officer of 205th MI Group (Brigade), and Deputy G2 V Corps, all in Frankfurt, Germany. On return to the states, Cliff took command of the 522 MI Battalion in 1987, was Chief of Staff of the 2nd Armored Division, G2 III Corps, and then took command of the 504th MI Brigade in 1990 all at Ft Hood, TX. His final military assignment was Army Materiel Command in Alexandria, VA. During this time he assisted the state of Florida in recovery from Hurricane Andrew and also sent to Somalia for Operation Restore Hope.

Cliff was inducted into the OCS Hall of Fame at Ft. Sill. His awards include the Legion of Merit on two occasions, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation, National Defense Service Medal as well as others. He retired from the Army in July 1993 after 32 years of service to his country.

For the next ten years Cliff took on a new career with Lockheed Martin Missiles and Space where he was Director of Military Satellite Communications at the Washington Operations Branch Crystal City, Virginia. He retired from Lockheed in 2002. He and Frances moved to Weston Lakes, TX in 2005 to be closer to children and grandchildren. Not one to be idle, Cliff used his knowledge of Public Administration to assist Weston Lakes in becoming an incorporated city. He then served on the City Council as Mayor Pro Tem. Cliff was instrumental in establishing an Emergency Management Committee. This committee has been called into action several times and is a star in Ft Bend Emergency Management. He co-founded the "Honor the Veterans" Association in Weston Lakes and later represented several small cities as he served on the Ft. Bend Subsidence Board.

Cliff's next challenge came when a new Catholic parish, St. Faustina Catholic Church in Fulshear, TX was formed in 2014 but had no church building. He was selected as Building Committee Chairman. Through countless volunteer hours, Cliff worked with many committees that successfully established a new church building that was ready in two years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 16103 and Assembly 2721.

He will be missed by all who knew him and whose lives he touched. Clifton has fought his last battle, and has finally retired…

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to St. Faustina Catholic Church in Clifton's name.

Final Arrangements:

Visitation

March 8, 2019 6-8pm with Rosary 7pm

Schmidt Funeral Home

1344 W. Grand Parkway South, Katy, Texas 77494

Funeral Mass

March 9, 2019 1pm

St Faustina Catholic Church

28102 FM 1093

Fulshear, TX 77441

Interment

Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA at a future time to be determined.