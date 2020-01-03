|
Clinton Breland
1928-2019
Clinton Dale Breland, 91 of Pasadena, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was born June 18, 1928, in Brownwood, Texas to Hudnal Martin Breland and Lee Breland. After graduating from Brownwood High School, he served for three years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Clinton received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Howard Payne University in 1957, and had a long, diverse career path, retiring from Dickinson High School in 1993. Clinton was raised to be a Master Mason in 1964 and became a 32nd degree Master Mason. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 52 years, Daisy May Breland, baby daughter Jane Ellen Breland, and sisters Doreen Rognlien and Henrietta Borchert. He is survived by his daughter, Deanna Breland, son, Dale Breland and granddaughter Bradleigh Breland. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in his memory. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1:00 pm at South Main Baptist Church 4300 Beltway 8 Pasadena, TX 77505 with Dr. Ron Lyles officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020