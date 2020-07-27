1/1
Clinton Kyle
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Clinton Edward Kyle
1945-2020
Clinton Edward Kyle, 75, passed away on July 21, 2020 at his home in Houston, Texas. Clinton was born February 25, 1945 to Thomas and Hazel Kyle in Muskogee, Oklahoma, the third of five children. He graduated from Muskogee High School in 1963.
Clinton served in the military from 1963 to 1967 as an airman in the US Air Force. He spent 2 years, from 1965 to 1967 in Vietnam. After returning home, Clinton worked at DEMCO in Oklahoma City. He finished his career with Cameron in 2009, spending 42 years with the same company. He had a love of Oklahoma Football, spending countless fall Saturdays with his family cheering on his beloved Sooners.
Clinton is survived by his son, Tommy Kyle and his wife, Natalie Kyle of Humble, Texas; brothers, Colin Kyle and Clayton Kyle; sisters, Shirley Mayfield and Carolyn Ford; numerous nephews and nieces, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Clinton was proceeded in death by his parents, Thomas and Hazel Kyle; wife, Donna Kyle in 2006 and Daughter, Karla Kyle in 2020.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29th, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held the following day, Thursday, July 30thbeginning at 10:00 AM at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery following the funeral service.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
JUL
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
2814430063
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 26, 2020
Clinton was a good friend and mentor to me at Demco. I can still see his smile and hear him laugh.
Ray Mobley
Coworker
July 24, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. May our loving God bless your family with love and kindness during this difficult time.
M.m
Neighbor
