Lockwood Funeral Home
9402 Lockwood Drive
Houston, TX 77016
713-633-1421
Clyde Barrett
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn Missionary Baptist Church
8101 Wileyvale Rd.
Houston, TX
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Missionary Baptist Church
8101 Wileyvale Rd.
Houston, TX
Clyde Barrett


1943 - 2019
Clyde Barrett Obituary
Clyde Lamar Barrett
1943-2019
76, Deacon Clyde Lamar Barrett passed away July 31, 2019. Visitation service will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00am. Followed immediately by the funeral service starting promptly at 11:00am. Both services will be held at Forest Lawn Missionary Baptist Church, 8101 Wileyvale Rd., Houston, TX 77016. Interment, Houston National Cemetery, Gate Time 1:30pm. Pastor R.C. Bell, officiating. For more service information, to order flowers, or send condolences, please visit www.lockwoodfuneralhome.net
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 6, 2019
