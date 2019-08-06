|
|
Clyde Lamar Barrett
1943-2019
76, Deacon Clyde Lamar Barrett passed away July 31, 2019. Visitation service will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00am. Followed immediately by the funeral service starting promptly at 11:00am. Both services will be held at Forest Lawn Missionary Baptist Church, 8101 Wileyvale Rd., Houston, TX 77016. Interment, Houston National Cemetery, Gate Time 1:30pm. Pastor R.C. Bell, officiating. For more service information, to order flowers, or send condolences, please visit www.lockwoodfuneralhome.net
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 6, 2019