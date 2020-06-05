Clyde Batiste
1941-2020
Clyde Batiste, expired (Friday) May 22, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held from 10-11:00 a.m on (Saturday) June 6, 2020 in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Service (Saturday) June 6, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Paradise South Cemetery. Rev. Samuel Smith, officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 5, 2020.