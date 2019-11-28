Home

Clyde Broussard


1947 - 2019
Clyde Broussard Obituary
Clyde P. Broussard
1947-2019
Clyde P. Broussard
April 2, 1947-
November 24, 2019
Clyde passed away peacefully after a brief illness. He grew up an athletic farm-boy in Kaplan and Crowley. La. Where he excelled in football and baseball. He graduated from USL and moved to Houston shortly thereafter. He enjoyed a lengthy career in computer systems and programming which took him to NASA and Hughes Tool. He eventually found his career home at S&B Engineers and Constructors where he worked for 37+ years.
He had a passion for youth sports and coached both of his sons, Chad and Brian. He left his mark on the many youth that he coached over the years. He was and outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, time at the lake in Livingston as well as cooking and crawfish boils. His passions continued as he enjoyed following and watching his grandchildren in sports, Hannah, Emma, Chase, Grace, Sydney and Emily.
He spent his final years in Lucas, Tx close to his sons and grandchildren.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 28, 2019
