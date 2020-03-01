|
|
Clyde Arthur Wilson, Jr.
1943-2020
Clyde Arthur Wilson, Jr. passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on February 27, 2020 in Houston.
He was born November 2, 1943 in Lampasas, Texas, the first of seven children, to Clyde Arthur Wilson and Agnes (Clark) Wilson. Clyde was introduced to his first wife, Beverly (Newell) Wilson, by his mother, who was Bev's Girl Scout troop leader. Bev was 16 years old and Clyde was 18 when they met. Bev treasured her engagement ring because Clyde had sold his horse and saddle to purchase it. They married in 1965 and remained happily married until Bev's death in 2007.
As newlyweds, they lived in married student housing at Texas A&M. Their spartan apartment featured a single light bulb hanging from a chain. Joe and Janice were born in 1969 and 1971, and Clyde completed his bachelor's degree at The University of St. Thomas and J.D. at South Texas College of Law in 1975 while working full time and raising a young family.
Clyde worked for his father's private investigation business, and later Tenneco as a human resources attorney. In the summer of 1978, the family moved from Houston to San Angelo, TX, where Clyde served as city attorney for many years before going into private practice and becoming a partner with a local law firm where he had a successful career until his retirement.
As a young father, Clyde took up jogging, a hobby that led to 5k races and marathons. He also coached Joe's soccer teams. Clyde later added cycling and swimming to his athletic endeavors and competed in many duathlons and triathlons, often placing in the top three.
Clyde was an avid reader and computer hobbyist. He loved books about history, biographies, the Texas Rangers (the investigative law enforcement group), and computer security.
In 2011, Clyde returned to Houston, where he met Alicia. He married Alicia (Adair Mace) Wilson in 2012. Alicia brightened Clyde's life, and they shared a loving, happy companionship in his final years.
In his later years, Clyde combined his two joys of reading and grandchildren, sharing his love of books with his six grandchildren. His grand-nieces and nephews knew and loved him as Santa every Christmas. Clyde also enjoyed shooting, meals at Luby's, and brunch with his family at Houston Racquet Club.
Clyde will be remembered as a model husband, father, brother, and son. He was generous, patient, kind, considerate, hard-working, and eager to help. He was a gifted storyteller with a keen sense of humor and a warm greeting for everyone he encountered. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Clyde is preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly (Newell) Wilson; his father Clyde Wilson; and his mother Agnes (Clark) Wilson.
Clyde is survived by his second wife, Alicia (Adair) Wilson and her daughter Ashley (Mace) Holmsten, her husband Walter "Russ" Holmsten II, and their children Hannah, Charlie, and Lorene and her son Brett Mace and his wife Jennifer (Kellough) Mace; his son, Joe Wilson, his wife Darien (Kubik) Wilson, and their children Zoe, Clark, and Rose of Highlands Ranch, CO and Georgetown, TX; his daughter, Janice Wilson-Coletta, her husband Vince Coletta, and their children Jenna, Carter, and Violet of Chalfont, PA; and his six brothers and sisters Ruth (Wilson) Winsor, Mary (Wilson) Bradley, Kathy (Wilson) Clinton and her husband P.M. Clinton, Henry Wilson and his wife Sharon (Smith) Wilson, Amy (Wilson) Von Blon and her husband Mike Von Blon, and Tim Wilson.
Visitation will be Monday, March 2, 6pm-8pm with Remembrances at 7:00 pm in The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024. Funeral mass will be Tuesday, March 3, 10:30am at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc Dr, Houston, TX 77024. Reception immediately following mass at St. Cecilia. Graveside services will be Wednesday, March 4, 2pm at Fairmount Cemetery,1120 W Ave N, San Angelo, TX 76901.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Clyde's name may be directed to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020