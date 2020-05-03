C.N. "Tom" Tinker

1933-2020

TINKER, Clarence N.

Clarence Norman "Tom" Tinker was born in Lansing, Michigan on March 23, 1933, and passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 in Austin, Texas.

Tom graduated from East Lansing High School in 1950 and received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in geology from the University of Michigan in 1954 and 1955. He married Janice Wheeler Tinker (East Lansing High School '50, Michigan State '54) on July 2, 1955. They had known each other since the 7th grade and became reacquainted after college. They honeymooned on "Wheeler's Island" on Arbutus Lake in northern Michigan before Tom reported to work for Shell Oil Company, where he worked his entire career of 39 years.

Tom was the first of three generations of geologists in his family and was an active member of many professional geological societies. He and Jan moved a dozen times with Shell between Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Colorado, and Oklahoma before settling in Houston in 1970. In Shell he ascended to the rank of Senior Technical Advisor. In his later years with Shell he was involved in the organic bioremediation of oil from soil and groundwater in the state of Michigan, an effort that drew recognition from the Governor of Michigan. Tom was passionate about building integrated teams and mentored many young scientists and engineers.

Tom was very active in the Episcopal Church, serving not only his local churches in various capacities, including Senior Warden, but also the Diocese and Bishop of Texas in multiple capacities. His passion was the design, construction, and funding of new churches, which culminated with his being the Chairman of the Bishop Quin Foundation.

Tom was a third-generation graduate of the University of Michigan. He served the university as a member of the Department of Geological Sciences Alumni Advisory Board for many years and was a committed financial donor. Tom loved watching sports, and whenever the University of Michigan football or basketball teams played he could be found in his large recliner, TV Remote in hand, wearing his U of M hat and sweater, with "Hail to the Victors" at the ready!

Tom was an avid reader, consuming at least two daily newspapers and several weekly magazines. He loved a good story, enjoyed topical political and scientific discussions, and was a lifelong member of the "Goldwater" Republican Party, who in his later years felt was moving "too far to the right!"

Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Janice Wheeler Tinker (d. November, 2018), his father Clarence Jerome Tinker, mother Jeanette D'Aloisio Tinker, Aunt Rose Marie D'Aloisio, brother David Tinker and sister Dr. Mary Ann Tinker. He is survived by his three children Jill Tinker Duncan, Dr. Scott Wheeler Tinker, and Dr. Mark Andrew Tinker and his nine grandchildren C. W. "Chad" Duncan IV, Nathan Scott Tinker, Patrick Tinker Duncan, Derek Andrews Tinker, Tyler Ray Tinker, Claire Elizabeth Tinker, Harrison Andrew Tinker, Garrett Andrew Tinker, and Addison Nicole Tinker, as well as his nephews Jesse Frederick Wolff, Andrew Donald Wolff, and niece Anna Katherine Wolff.

There will be a private memorial service for Tom and Jan on Wheeler Island in northern Michigan.



