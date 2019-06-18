Coby Charles Hesse

1947-2019

Coby Charles Hesse passed away in Missouri City, Texas on June 13th at the age of 72. Coby was born on April 29th 1947 in Little Rock, Arkansas, raised by his grandmother, Lucy Blankenship. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandmother, Lucy. Coby is survived by his wife of 50 years, Penny, his daughter Cynthia Gratzer and her husband Tim Gratzer; and grandsons, Coby and Garek Gratzer. He met his high school sweetheart, Penny, before deploying for United States Army service in Vietnam. Upon his return they married and he graduated from ASTC in Conway, Arkansas with a degree in Accounting and Finance. Coby moved to Houston to begin his career with Price Waterhouse shortly after graduation. He later became a partner with Touche Ross and spent the majority of his career with the Coastal Corporation where he retired in 2001 as the company's Senior Executive Vice President Finance and Administration. He served on numerous boards of directors during his career and post retirement. His passion for golf, boats, fishing and the outdoors were evident in all aspects of his life. He loved spending time with friends and had great pride in his family and grandchildren's accomplishments. A memorial service will be held this Thursday, June 20th at 2pm at The Settegast-Kopf Co. @ SugarCreek in Sugar Land, followed by a celebration of life reception. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Parkinson Foundation in Coby's honor.