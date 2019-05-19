|
Colin E. Brown
1948-2019
Colin Brown of Houston passed away on Tuesday May 14, 2019. He was born on March 14, 1948 in Toronto, Canada to George and Freda Brown. Colin was a 1966 graduate of Aldine High School. Colin was a disabled Vietnam veteran.
Colin was preceded in death by his father George Brown and is survived by his mother Freda Brown of Houston, his brother Paul Brown and wife Deborah of West Point, his sister Shirley Cusack and husband Joe of The Woodlands, five nephews, one niece and numerous great nephews and nieces.
Viewing will be on Thursday May 23rd from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Paradise Funeral Home, 10401 W Montgomery RD, Houston, TX 77088. Funeral service will be Friday May 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Hope Episcopal Church, Houston, TX. Interment will be at Houston National Cemetery on 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr. Houston, TX 77038. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Episcopal Church in Houston, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 19, 2019