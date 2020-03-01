Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darst Funeral Home
796 Russell Palmer Rd
Kingwood, TX 77339
(281) 312-5656
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ the King Lutheran Church
3803 W. Lake Houston Pkwy
Kingwood, TX
View Map

Colleen Hirschey


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colleen Hirschey Obituary
Colleen M. Hirschey
1959-2020
Colleen Mae Hirschey, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on February 20, 2020 after recently beginning treatment for breast cancer and other health issues. Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth Derstine. She is survived by her husband, David; son Sawyer; daughter Taylor Hirschey; sister Carol Kenny; sister Kyle Catanzarite and husband Bob; mother-in-law, Karen Hirschey; brother-in-law, Bob Hirschey; brother-in-law Scott Hirschey and wife Diane. She is also survived by six nephews and nieces, Daniel Hirschey, Andrew Hirschey, Katie Hirschey, Danielle Hirschey, Cori Pertunnen and husband Greg, and Alexa Catanzarite. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3803 W. Lake Houston Pkwy., Kingwood, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -