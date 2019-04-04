Colonel

H. Leon Shackelford

1929-2019

Colonel H. Leon Shackelford was born on September 19, 1929 in Kansas, Oklahoma to Harry Shackelford and Leila Shackelford.

Leon moved to Jay, Oklahoma where he spent most of his young child years. There, he spent his time fishing in the creek and catching crawdads. He then moved to the "big city" of Okmulgee, Oklahoma during his high school days.

Later, attended Oklahoma Military Academy where he became a Cadet Commander. He also attended and graduated from the University of Tulsa.

He joined Jones & Laughlin Steel Corp. Supply Division in the Management Training Program and became President of the company in 1972. Later, became President of several Fluor Divisions. His other business interests included HLS Supply and Snap Auto Parts. His oilfield supply buddies were a source of happiness even as the years passed by.

He was a retired Colonel in the Air Force and served 22 years in the military. He flew Jet Fighters. This was one of his great loves.

After Hurricane Harvey, he and Sara moved to The Abbey at Westminster Plaza, which they ended up loving. Here they met many new dear friends, who cherished the moments spent with Leon.

He is survived by his Wife; Sara Wantuck Shackelford of 33 years of Houston, TX; Children; Kelli Shackelford Jones of Thousand Oaks, California; Mark Leon Shackelford of Lakeway, Texas; Mark J. Davis and Wife Twila Davis of Houston, Texas. He was so proud of his three beautiful and smart grandchildren; Krysten Jones and Keith Jones of Thousand Oaks, California; Nick Davis of Houston, Texas. Leon would say they took after him in each and every way.

Also survived by Sister; Nancy Shackelford Spangler and Husband Mike Spangler, Grand Junction, Colorado; half-brother Jim Shackelford and Wife Janet of Boise, Idaho. Nephews and Nieces; Scott Montgomery, Robin Shackelford, Sue and Al Stausser, Bob and Bridgette Shackelford, Kevin and Sally Shackelford, Charvella and Doug Wilson, Jim and Kathy McIntyre, Cary and Mary McIntyre, Michelle Pierce, along with many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

There will be a Graveside Service for the family and a Celebration of Life will be held in the near future. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary