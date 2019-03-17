Constance "Connie" O. Carmichael

On Sunday, February 24, 2019, Constance "Connie" O. Carmichael passed away at the Respite House in Colchester, Vermont, exactly 91 ½ years after her birth to Dora and Luger Ouellette in Merrimack, MA.

Surviving Connie are her four children, Rick Carmichael of Bali, ID, Nancy and her husband Craig Murphy of Charlottesville, VA, Susie and her husband Ralph "Buck" Kuzma of Aurora, CO, and Carol Carmichael of Cape Canaveral, FL, as well as four granddaughters, her beloved brother John and his wife Sally Ouellette of Madison, WI and the sister she adored, Caroline Edmunds of South Burlington, VT.

Connie will be remembered by all her knew her for her "can-do" spirit, her eternally optimistic nature, her love of driving, dogs, music and her beloved Astros. She worked for Anderson Oil for over 40 years and Connie's family would like to recognize and thank the Anderson family for the kindness, compassion and respect they showed for Connie over the many years of her employment and for treating her more like a family member than an employee. Connie was also a member of the Bay Area Choir for over 30 years, serving as their Treasurer for many of those years and was often among the highest of fund-raisers for them, particularly in later years when she didn't feel her voice was strong enough to perform. The choir was her home away from home and she loved them dearly.

Special thanks to Connie's sister Caroline for providing Connie with loving and tender care during the last 8 years of her life. Caroline would often take Connie out for drives in the beautiful Vermont countryside, providing Connie with a temporary respite from her life with Alzheimer's. The family would have been lost without the love and dedication of their wonderful Aunt Carol to their mother, and words cannot begin to express their gratitude.

Connie proudly served in the U.S. Marines from 1948 to 1952, having attained the rank of Sergeant, and will be laid to rest in the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph Center.