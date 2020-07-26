I have known Miss Colley for 11 years. I work at Specs Liquor and she would come and visit me and bring her friends from Treemont. She always came inside and chatted with me about her card games, her friends, her children, and her grandchildren. I have not seen her in a long while so I looked to see if she was still at Treemont. I would like to send my condolences to her family. She was such a funny, outgoing, good natured lady who never failed to brighten my day or allow me to brighten hers. She will be missed.

Brooke Bradford

Friend