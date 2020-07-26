Connie Reid Colley
1930-2020
Constance Carolyn Reid Colley peacefully passed away on July 18, 2020 in Houston, TX. She was born in Evanston, IL on August 19, 1930 to Alice Dean and Alexander Wolcott Reid. Connie graduated from San Jacinto High School in 1948. Connie started playing tennis when she was just ten years old. She had a passion and natural talent and became an avid player. She played in the Houston girls' championship all four years of high school and placed at the state level. Connie went to Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts on a full academic scholarship, and then on to the University of Houston.
For most of her life, Connie served the city volunteering at many institutions including the Museum of Fine Arts (Senior Docent), St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Daughters of the American Revolution, San Jacinto High School, University of Houston, and the Assistance League of Houston.
Connie is survived by her son, Reid Colley, wife Tina, and children, Cole Colley and Casey Colley; daughter, Caryn Kelley, and children, Allison Kelley Venegas and husband Stephen, James Kelley, Jason Kelley, and Joseph Kelley; her son, Dean Colley, wife Barbara, and children, Nicholas Colley, Alexander Colley, and Ragen Colley Nabours and husband Ben.
A Celebration of Life honoring Connie will be held at a date in the future.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Connie's name to The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Gifts can be mailed to MFAH, PO Box 25026, Houston, TX 77265-5026 or via online at mfah.org/give/annual-fund
.