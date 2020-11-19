Conrad Akery
1939-2020
Conrad Ralph Akery, 81, of Prosper, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born in Houston, Texas on January 27, 1939 to Madeline Babineaux Akery and Acie Ernest Akery and lived in Houston for more than 77 years until moving to north Texas in 2016. Conrad graduated from Jeff Davis High School in Houston, attended Texas A&M University, and graduated from Sam Houston State University. During his time at Sam Houston State, Conrad served in the Naval R.O.T.C. and after graduation he served in the Naval Reserve until being called to active duty. Conrad proudly served two years aboard the U.S.S. Saratoga (CVA-60) and considered his time of service an important and rewarding part of his life. He then began a 36 year career in pharmaceutical sales with Schering Corporation, now merged with Merck & Co., where he received many individual and team awards and honors, including the 1999 National Distinguished Sales Award from Schering Oncology/Biotech Division. Conrad served in many training and leadership roles, and felt that his later years as the sole oncology/biotech representative for the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston was the most enjoyable highlight of his career.
Conrad was member of Second Baptist Church in Houston, Texas. He was also a lifetime member of American Legion Post 77 in Bellaire, TX. He enjoyed fishing, (especially in Galveston Bay), hunting, and traveling. Conrad was actively involved in youth soccer coaching with his children and served as President of the Glenshire Soccer Club in Houston, TX. He also enjoyed many years as a referee for youth soccer games.
Conrad is preceded in death by his parents, Madeline and Acie Akery; sister, Carolyn Anderson; brothers-in-law Weldon Whitehead and Jim Nelson; sister-in-law Layla Whitehead; and nephew, Cy Alexander.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Nancy Beth Akery (nee Graham), whom he married on March 30, 1974 in Bellaire, TX. He is also survived by his children, Andrew Akery of Prosper, TX and Beth Malone and her husband Patrick of Plano, TX; three precious grandchildren who called him "Poppy," James (JP) Malone, Will Malone, and Emily Akery; brother-in-law Ron Graham of Santa Fe, NM; sister-in-law Beverly Nelson of San Antonio, TX; brother-in-law Richard E. Anderson of Spring, TX; numerous nieces and nephews and their extended families, and many special friends.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Stonebriar Funeral Home, 10375 Preston Road, Frisco, TX. The funeral service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the Stonebriar Funeral Home with a reception to follow. The committal service will take place on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, TX at 1:00 p.m. Online condolences or expressions of sympathy may be left at www.StonebriarFH.com