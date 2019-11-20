|
|
Conrado Garcia
1936-2019
Conrado Garcia, 83, born February 6, 1936 on the family farm in Santa Margarita, Willacy County, Texas. He peacefully passed away November 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Conrado was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be greatly missed. He was happily married for 49 years to his beloved Elisa Garcia. They have two daughters:
Juliet Garcia of Austin, Texas and Yvette Campassi of Katy, Texas. He adored his triplet grand daughters Shelby Ann Campassi, Taylor Christine Campassi and Abby Yvette Campassi. Conrado will be remembered for his gracious spirit, warm-caring personality and gentle patience with others. He had a special way of connecting with everyone and making them feel welcome.
Conrado graduated from the University of Texas in Austin with a Bachelor of Arts in 1958 and a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy in 1961. He was a proud Longhorn. Conrado and Elisa together owned Medical Square Pharmacy from 1976 to 2013. He continued to work with the pharmacy into his 80's.
Elisa and Conrado were members of St. John Vianney Catholic Church and Members of Sembradores de Amistad Educational Foundation. He was preceded in death by his parents Federico and Carmilita Garcia of San Perlita, Texas. His brothers and their spouses: Robert and Sofia Garcia, Raul and Mary Garcia, Diego Garcia, Fred and Katie Garcia, Richard Garcia,
Ramido Garcia. His sisters and their spouses: Bertha and Ed Gardner, Celia and Ed Estrada, Louise and Don Rivera and Udelia Garcia. He is survived by his brothers and their wives: Luis and Dora Garcia, Uvaldo and Nena Garcia, Donna Garcia and Lucielle Garcia. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 , in the chapel of Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home, 12800 Westheimer Road, with the Rosary at 6:30
p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 , at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail. The interment is to follow at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery.
After the Rosary and interment, all are invited to greet the family during a reception at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be directed to St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham oaks Trail, Houston, TX, 77079.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019