Constance Seifert


1941 - 2020
Constance Seifert Obituary
Constance "Cookie" Seifert
1941-2020
Constance Ruth "Cookie" Seifert, 78, fought the good fight and finished the race on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Friendswood, Texas. She was born on June 9, 1941, in Macon, Georgia, to Charles Norman Cheek and Mary Ruth (Hinson) Cheek. She was preceded in death by her parents and her 3 beloved siblings, Ron Cheek, Linda Mullis and John "Butch" Cheek.
She is survived by her children, Robin Alford & husband, James "Scooter" Alford, of Ankeny, IA; Jason Seifert & wife, Laura Seifert, of Friendswood, TX; and Sarah Bolding of Dexter, GA; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and beloved nephews, nieces and in-laws who have been more like siblings. There are also countless friends and caregivers with whom Cookie shared a mutual sense of family.
We hope circumstances will allow us to gather in early June, the week of her birthday, to remember and celebrate our beloved Cookie.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2020
