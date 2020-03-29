|
Constance M. D'Orazio Leishman Vickery
1929-2020
Constance M. D'Orazio Leishman Vickery died peacefully on Wednesday, the 25th of March 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. Born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to Michael and Olga D'Orazio on the 13th of April 1929, at the age of one she moved to Ballston Lake, New York where she grew up as the adored eldest child of her family. She graduated from The College of St. Rose in Albany, New York, and was married to William J. Leishman Jr. Together they had six children. Although our parents grew up in upstate New York, they got to Texas as fast as they could in 1971 when General Electric transferred them to Houston. After 24 years of marriage Dad passed away; but she found happiness again when she married Charles R. Vickery, to whom she was married for 22 years.
Mother blessed us with the gifts of faith, family and food. A devout Catholic she passed on the beliefs and rituals of our Catholic faith and was a long-standing member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Her six children, 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren were the loves of her life. She adored seeing them all grow up and delighted in their presence, especially the babies! Being of Italian heritage (a fact of which she was very proud) she was an outstanding chef – a talent which she passed on to her children.
She was an artist, loved music and was an avid reader – especially of biographies, non-fiction and literature on business and finance. She loved horse racing, learning the sport from races held at Saratoga Racetrack near where she grew up.
Mother was preceded in death by her brother, Norman D'Orazio. She is survived by her sister, Audrey D'Orazio Farnsworth of Frederick, Maryland, and her children, Christine Emerick (Robert) of Carmel, Indiana; June Mumme of Abilene, Texas; Nancy Leishman of Houston; Mary Gangelhoff (Steven) of Houston; Thomas Leishman of Galveston; and Michael Leishman Sr. of Lacombe, Louisiana; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Davis (Brian), David Emerick (Sara), Steven Emerick (Addison), Matthew Mumme (Fayedra), Karen Mumme, Leslie Hinson (Ronnie), Mary Holzhauer, Emily Graham (Jeremy), Paul Holzhauer (Ashleigh), Joseph Gangelhoff, Gregory Gangelhoff (Dorna), Claudia Franks (David), and Michael Leishman Jr.; and 13 great-grandchildren.
We would like to extend thanks to Mother's caregivers, especially Paulina Bauelos, Lenee Rodgers and Grace Plattner. We are grateful for your kindness and experienced care for her.
A private interment service for the family will be held at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery in Houston at a later date.
Due to the current pandemic health crisis, a memorial mass is to be celebrated at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The College of St. Rose, 432 West Ave., Albany, NY 12203; St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc Dr., Houston, TX 77024; or to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020