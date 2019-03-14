|
|
Mrs. Cora M. Joseph Portier
1935-2019
A woman of strength, character, and love is a woman to celebrate and remember.
Mrs. Portier peacefully entered into Eternal rest, March 11, 2019.
The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 16th. She will lie in state from 9:00 AM-10:45 AM. The rosary will be recited at 10:00 AM. All services will be held at St. Benedict the Abbot Catholic Church, 4025 Grapevine St.
In God's care she leaves her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Herbert J. Portier, Sr.; sons and daughter, Herbert J. Portier, Jr., Charles Portier, Gary Portier and Robin Portier Jordan (Larry); four brothers, James Joseph, Phillip Joseph, Bernard Joseph (Loretta) and Hayward Joseph; 2 sisters, Leola Montgomery and Eva Marie Romar; 13 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other dear relatives and friends.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019