Cornelia Cobb Oldham
1919-2020
On October 19, 2020, Cornelia Cobb Oldham, 101 years old, went home to heaven.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bradshaw-Carter Funeral Home, 1734 W. Alabama St. in Houston. Private graveside services for family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation, if so moved, to: River Oaks Baptist Church, 2300 Willowick Rd, Houston, Texas 77027, or Samaritan's Purse, at P. O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607.