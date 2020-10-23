1/
Cornelia Cobb Oldham
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cornelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cornelia Cobb Oldham
1919-2020
On October 19, 2020, Cornelia Cobb Oldham, 101 years old, went home to heaven.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bradshaw-Carter Funeral Home, 1734 W. Alabama St. in Houston. Private graveside services for family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation, if so moved, to: River Oaks Baptist Church, 2300 Willowick Rd, Houston, Texas 77027, or Samaritan's Purse, at P. O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bradshaw-Carter Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 22, 2020
We will so miss Cornie! She was ALWAYS welcoming and ready to open her door for my children. Mary, Jack, and Kackie often came home from school and ran down the street to see Cornie and get an Oreo treat! They loved taking their friends down to meet her. What a wonderful life lived- how we will miss her!
Katherine plumb
Neighbor
October 22, 2020
I will talking to you and seeing your beautiful face around the neighborhood. It was a great pleasure to be your mail carrier!
Dione P
Friend
October 22, 2020
Such a dear, precious, sweet lady. She was always in a good mood and loved life to the fullest.
Nancy and David Beck
Nancy and David Beck
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved