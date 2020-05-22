Cornelius Joseph O'Sullivan
1928-2020
Cornelius Joseph O'Sullivan, 91, of Duluth, GA died May 17, 2020. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a private service. Connie O'Sullivan was born November 20, 1928 in New York, to Irish immigrant parents, Annie Ward and Patrick O'Sullivan. Connie joined the Army at age 18 and served in the Korean conflict. He later graduated from St. John's University in 1952 and started his career at Shell Chemical in NY. Connie moved several times during his career with a final move to Houston Texas in 1970. He and Eileen raised their 4 children in Houston. After 36 years with Shell he retired at the age of 58. He then began his next pursuit and passion researching and writing about plains Indians. Connie and Eileen also owned a home in Breckinridge Colorado for 25 years where they spent their summers. They would return in the winters to ski with family and friends. They had a passion for traveling the world and learning about what each country had to offer. Connie moved to Duluth Georgia in 2014 to be close to his two daughters, grandkids and great grand kids. He became a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church. Connie is preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Ann O'Sullivan. He is survived by his daughters; Carol O'Sullivan and Pamela O'Sullivan both of Suwanee Georgia, also by his sons; Christopher O'Sullivan of San Antonio Texas and Neil O'Sullivan of Houston Texas, brothers; Kevin O'Sullivan of Marco Island Florida and Daniel O'Sullivan of Point Pleasant New Jersey, grandchildren; Troy Grichuk, Brynn Grichuk, Haley O'Sullivan, Carley O'Sullivan, Riley O'Sullivan, Jessica Northcutt, great grandchildren; Brody Matthews, McKinnley Pope; several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 22, 2020.