|
|
Cory Lauritsen
1987-2019
Cory Lauritsen, 32, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was a beloved only child born January 26, 1987 in Houston, TX to Nancy and Curt Lauritsen.
Friends are cordially invited to the visitation with the family on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 A.M. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546 (281) 992-7200 with Deacon Vince Eklund officiating. Reception to follow at Time Out Sports Grill, 3338 FM 528, Friendswood, TX., 77546, 281-993-4007.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Easter Seals Greater Houston at www.eastersealshouston.org
Condolences may be sent to the Lauritsen family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 28, 2019