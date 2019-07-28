Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeter Memorial Funeral Home
311 N. Friendswood Dr.
Friendswood, TX 77546
(281) 992-7200
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jeter Memorial Funeral Home
311 N. Friendswood Dr.
Friendswood, TX 77546
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Jeter Memorial Funeral Home
311 N. Friendswood Dr.
Friendswood, TX 77546
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cory Lauritsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cory Lauritsen


1987 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cory Lauritsen Obituary
Cory Lauritsen
1987-2019
Cory Lauritsen, 32, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was a beloved only child born January 26, 1987 in Houston, TX to Nancy and Curt Lauritsen.
Friends are cordially invited to the visitation with the family on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 A.M. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546 (281) 992-7200 with Deacon Vince Eklund officiating. Reception to follow at Time Out Sports Grill, 3338 FM 528, Friendswood, TX., 77546, 281-993-4007.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Easter Seals Greater Houston at www.eastersealshouston.org
Condolences may be sent to the Lauritsen family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now