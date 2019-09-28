|
Courtney Roy Pollard Steves
1943-2019
Courtney Roy Pollard Steves (age 76) died September 23, 2019, following a stroke with her husband, Fred, by her side. She was a native Houstonian born at St. Joseph's Hospital February 28, 1943, to Eloise Antonia Dabadie and William Green Pollard. She was the second of four Pollard girls who grew up on Sunset Boulevard in West University. She was educated at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Lanier Middle School, Lamar High School, and the University of Texas in Austin where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Courtney later received her American Montessori Society early childhood certification at Cornell University. Courtney thoroughly enjoyed her work as a Montessori teacher for 20 years; first at Palmer Episcopal Montessori and then at Montessori Country Day School.
Courtney met Frederick Benteen Steves at a wedding reception for a dear friend. They married on December 4, 1965, and began a wonderful 54-year adventure together. First, they went east to Quantico, VA, while Fred attended Marine Corps Officer Training at The Basic School and Naval Justice School in Newport, RI. Then they took leave for their first trip to Europe before being stationed in Hawaii for three years. Their two sons, Ben and Roy, were born in Honolulu. They moved back to Houston and lived in Southampton, near Rice University for 31 years. She was a member of the Rice University Catholic Student Center and one of the many non-student "friends" of the center that considered it their parish church.
For the past 20 years, Courtney and Fred have lived in Old Braeswood where she was a longstanding member of Old Braeswood Garden Club and Book Club. Courtney was a docent at The Heritage Society at Sam Houston Park and at the Houston Museum of Fine Arts, where she enjoyed giving tours to school children. She was a devoted volunteer and Board member with Crossroads at Park Place, a non-profit daycare facility "promoting the health hygiene and dignity of persons experiencing homelessness and poverty" in Houston. For over 40 years, Courtney met with beloved friends in Rice Village each Saturday. It began as early morning runs and eventually became a not-to-be-missed weekly coffee group. She was a loved and respected member of these groups with many close friends in each.
Courtney was all about family. Her sons and grandsons gave her continued joy, and she spent as much time as possible with them. Courtney and Fred's love of Hawaii grew while living there, and they returned many times with family. She traveled extensively with family and friends to the UK, Papua New Guinea, Africa, Italy, France, Thailand, Hong Kong, Brazil, Russia, and also Alaska and Maine. In the earlier years, there were backpacking trips to Yosemite, King's Canyon, and the Tetons. Some of her favorite activities were relaxing at their beach house in Galveston, annual sister trips, cooking, playing Mahjong with her sisters, watching Deadliest Catch, Masterpiece Theater, and Astros baseball.
Courtney was the inspiration behind the renovation of their 1936 Mid-Century modern home in Old Braeswood for which the Greater Houston Preservation Alliance awarded a Good Brick Award in 2003.
Courtney is survived by her husband, Fred, and two sons, Frederick Benteen Steves, Jr. (Ben) Commander, U.S. Navy and wife, Andrea Thrasher Steves, of San Diego, CA and Roy Pollard Steves, a decorative painter in Portland, OR. Cortie is also survived by her beloved grandsons, Frederick B. Steves III (Trey), Andrew Thompson Steves, and Jackson Fuller Steves of San Diego, CA, and her sisters, Nancy Pollard Werner and husband, Christian, of Portland OR, Eloise Antonia (Pinkie) Searls and husband, David, of Houston, TX, Mary Edny Underwood of Houston, TX, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service and reception will be held at the Cohen House at Rice University, 4 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019. To reach the Cohen House, 6100 Main Street, use entrance 1 from Main Street and park in the Founder's Court Lot or Cambridge Garage.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Crossroads at Park Place, 7843 Park Place Blvd. Houston, TX 77087, www.crossroadsatparkplace.org.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Sept. 28 to Oct. 6, 2019