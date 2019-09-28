|
Reece Ellsworth Cox
1944-2019
Reece Ellsworth Cox (75) CPO Retired U.S.A. Navy (1961-1989), passed away Sunday, 9/1/2019 after losing his battle with Stage-4 Pancreatic Cancer. Reece was born 5/26/1944 in Galveston Texas to Horace Preston Cox, Sr. & Gerlece May (Strickhausen). He is preceded in death by his parents & uncle & 3 brothers: Joseph Ellsworth Strickhausen Jr., Gary Edward Cox, Horace Preston Cox, Jr., & Delton Patrick Cox.
Reece leaves behind: current wife, Karen & stepdaughter Bethany(h. Errol); his loving & devoted 4 children from previous relationships & marriages: daughter Staci Marie Hinojosa (h. David); his 1st wife Gwendolyn & their 2 children - daughter Reeca Diane Cox-McCrory (h. Robert) & son Bruce Edward Cox (w. Tiffany); 2nd wife Judith & their son Darry Reece Cox (w. Crystal) & 3 stepchldren Bill, Jodeen, & Junie. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, his aunt & close cousins.
Reece attended both La Marque & Texas City High Schools prior to joining the Navy. He then worked for the US Postal Service (1991- 2016) as a Letter Carrier & union advocate before his final retirement in 2016.
He was Baptized in 1968 at Dixie Drive Baptist Church.
Reece was a real Fred Astaire who enjoyed singing, dancing, traveling, fishing, playing poker, & hanging out at "camp" with his friends & family. He found a song & laugh in almost everything & believed that life was too short to take it seriously.
Our father strongly believed in family & was inclusive in all aspects of his life. Ex's were included in family events whether they be his ex's or one of ours. He always believed there was enough love to go around & that parents should be dedicated to their children.
During his battle with cancer, his daughter, Reeca, was with him every step of the way, while his other daughter Staci helped as often as she could leave her job. When he passed, he was surrounded by the 2 women he loved the most: his daughters Staci & Reeca.
His service will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Park East Cemetery on the Gulf Freeway in Webster. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Methodist West Cancer Center Katy, TX
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 28, 2019