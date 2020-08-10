1/
Craig White
1954 - 2020
Craig Alan White
1954-2020
Craig Alan White, age 65, a resident of Forkville, MS went to be with his Lord on August 7, 2020. A short visitation will be held 9am-10am Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton. Graveside service will be held 11am Tuesday at Bethlehem Baptist Cemetery. Bro. Matt Armstrong will officiate the services. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Ott & Lee Funeral Home of Morton.
He was a devoted husband and father. Craig graduated from the University of Houston and received a PhD in Sociology and later a J.D. Law degree from South Texas College of Law. He will be dearly missed.
A native of Houston, TX, he is preceded by his parents, Robert Earle White and Eddie Jeanne Atkins White.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Vicki Renee White; daughter, Amanda Renee White; son, David Alan White and wife, Joanna; grandchild, Mason David White; son, Alec Nathan White and wife, Bailey; brother, Robert Earle White, Jr.; and a host of other family members and friends.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Morton
AUG
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Morton
3555 Hwy 80
Morton, MS 39117
601-732-6571
