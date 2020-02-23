|
|
Curtis Lee Blackmon
1966-2020
"In knowing your loved one is not far away, but he is with you in spirit every hour of the day."
Mr. Curtis Lee Blackmon departed this life February 14, 2020.
Mr. Blackmon's life will be celebrated at Riceville Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 11539 S. Gessner Rd., Monday, February 24th, 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 10:00 A.M. With honor and final salute, interment will be Houston National Cemetery.
To cherish his memories, he leaves his loving and devoted wife of thirty-two years, Dianne V. Blackmon; his sons, Phillip and Darell; daughter, Dezeree; mother, Sarah Blackmon; four sisters, five brothers, many dear relatives and loyal friends.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020