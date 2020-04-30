|
Curtis L. Bledsoe
1938-2020
Curtis L. Bledsoe passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 2, 1938 in Houston, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Ianthia Bledsoe.
Curtis attended, and was an active alumnus of Phillis Wheatley Senior High School (Class of 1956) and Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Following college, he worked for Continental/United Airlines, where he retired after 38 years of dedicated service.
We are deeply saddened over the loss of our brother, father, companion and grandfather. Curtis is survived by his daughters: Renee Bledsoe-Harris and Nina Williams; his devoted long-time soul-mate, Beetta Lamb: his sister,
Verlye Bledsoe-Black; four granddaughters; one grandson and cousins.
Curtis formed, cultivated and cherished many, many friends throughout his life, with special fondness for his "Wheatley Wildcats" classmates of 1956.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, health and safety conditions, visitation will include a "Walk-Through" viewing to be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm in the chapel of McCoy and Harrison Funeral Home, 4918 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houston 77021. Funeral service and interment will immediately follow respectively.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2020