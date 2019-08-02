|
|
Curtis Harris, Jr.
1961-2019
There is an appointed time for everything and there is a time for every event under Heaven. Ecclesiastes 3:1
Mr. Curtis Harris, Jr. entered into eternal rest July 26th.
Cherishing his memory are his wife, Rose Harris; father, Curtis Harris (Sherian); daughter, Sherrie Smith (Clifford); son, David Harris; siblings, Linda Davis and Nanette Williams; step children, Julien Sanders, Caprice Sanders, Cassandra Brown, Genise Sanders, Leon Hebert, Tiffany Williams and Robert Grant Jr.
His mother, Delores Hazel and his brother, Kenneth Bernard Harris preceded him in death.
His life will be celebrated, Saturday, August 3, 2019, 10:00 AM in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary.
Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 9:00 AM.
Interment will be Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2019