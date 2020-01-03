|
Dea. Curtis Samuels
1933-2019
Deacon Curtis Samuels went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 25, 2019. He was born on May 2, 1933 to Birdex Copeland, Sr. and Nonie Samuels in Mansfield, LA.
At an early age, he departed from Mansfield, LA to seek construction work in Rosenberg, TX whereupon he met and married Betty Jean Faultry and moved his family to Houston, TX.
In 1964 Curtis began employment at Baker-Hughes Oil Tool Company and was promoted to a position of machinist, and finally as a certified quality control-inspector. He retired after 38 years of service in 1998.
Curtis was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Jean Faultry. He leaves to mourn in his memory, daughters, Debra Denise Samuels, Carolyn Jean Henderson (deceased), Wanda Renee DeWalt, and son, Rahn Beaty (Robin); Grandchildren Tannecia Renee Allen and Lonnie "Justin" Henderson (Samantha); Great-granddaughter Jayla Lennise Jefferson, who is the love of his life, and Step-grandchildren Carl Manney and Brandon Beaty.
He is the oldest child of fifteen children (siblings from both parents). He is survived by his siblings John Samuels (Gloria), Charlie Mae (Auntie) Taylor, (Robert, deceased), Paul (Benny) Samuels (Nettie), Earnest (Lewis) Samuels (Brenda), and Ivory F. Samuels. Deceased siblings are Joe Samuels, Curly Samuels Pierre (Elvin), and Hosie Samuels (Lena).
He is also survived by his siblings, Willie (Dump) Copeland (deceased) (Thedora), Betty (Bay) Copeland, Birdex Copeland, Jr. (Lolita), Mary (Pookie) Copeland, Charles Copeland (Wanda), Gloria Jones (Don).
Curtis served as a faithful and active member of First St. Mark Baptist Church for over 55 years and was Chairman of the Deacon Board, Chaplain of the Pastor's Aide Ministry, and Past-President of the Senior Choir. He served in the capacity of a confidante mentor for current and previous pastors.
He was very active in the community and very involved with family events. He was a God-fearing man who loved Jesus, loved his family dearly, his church and God's people. He touched the lives of countless others with his kindness, generosity, and loving spirit. He was a good friend and above all, a "special man". He will be missed by many. Curtis leaves to mourn in his memory, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. with funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Both services will be held at New Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3221 Bain Street, Houston, Texas 77026. Interment will be held at Paradise South Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020