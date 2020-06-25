Curtis Upshaw
1950 - 2020
Curtis Ray Upshaw
1950-2020
Mr. Curtis Ray Upshaw's life will be celebrated Friday, June 26th with a private service in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary. He will receive guests prior to service from 10:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M.
His service can be viewed through live stream at 11:00 A.M.: www.mabriemortuary.com/CurtisUpshaw



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
JUN
26
Service
11:00 AM
live stream
Funeral services provided by
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
